Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,703 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 83,212 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7,004.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.22. 222,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $65.76.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

