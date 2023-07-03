Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 64,500 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 298,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 116,750 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FUMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.96. 11,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

