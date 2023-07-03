Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 123,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.21. 3,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

