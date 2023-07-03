Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Shares Gap Down to $241.33

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $241.33, but opened at $206.15. Laboratory Co. of America shares last traded at $208.11, with a volume of 72,603 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 13.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

