Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 1,287 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after buying an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,550,000 after buying an additional 3,578,089 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

