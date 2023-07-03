Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 385 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 477,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

