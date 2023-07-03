Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 39,307 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 4.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,554. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
