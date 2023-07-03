Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $4.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.47. 296,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,494,358. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

