Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 1,320 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 22.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $57,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.72. The stock had a trading volume of 415,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,594. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

