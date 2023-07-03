Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 361 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.57. The stock had a trading volume of 199,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,690. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

