Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.63.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LSI opened at $132.96 on Friday. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.16.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Life Storage by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Life Storage by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Life Storage by 728.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.