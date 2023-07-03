Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $24.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of LSPD opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 146.48%. The business had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

