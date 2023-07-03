Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 4.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $381.41. 308,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,123. The company has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $383.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.43 and a 200-day moving average of $348.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

