LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Short Interest Up 39.2% in June

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 61.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.58. 867,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,832. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $107.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

