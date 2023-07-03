Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $459.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.08.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

