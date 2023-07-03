Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LMT traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $459.58. The stock had a trading volume of 95,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.