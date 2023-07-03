Loom Network (LOOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $53.53 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Loom Network has a market cap of $53.53 million and $2.95 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,207,425,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

