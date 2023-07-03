Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.90

Shares of Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $652.19 million during the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

