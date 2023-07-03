Loop Capital Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $300.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RH. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.53.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RH opened at $329.59 on Thursday. RH has a 12 month low of $210.00 and a 12 month high of $351.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.43 and its 200-day moving average is $274.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in RH by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.