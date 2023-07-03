Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 132.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 2,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $225.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,292. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.48 and a 52 week high of $226.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

