Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) Now Covered by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ LSDI opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Get Lucy Scientific Discovery alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucy Scientific Discovery

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 296,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 1.82% of Lucy Scientific Discovery as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of psychedelic products. It offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and finished biopharmaceutical products. The company was formerly known as Hollyweed North Cannabis Inc and changed its name to Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc in May 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucy Scientific Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.