Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 3,198,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 29,346,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.