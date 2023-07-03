LVZ Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

