LVZ Inc. Boosts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Shares of NLY opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

