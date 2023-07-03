LVZ Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc. owned 0.17% of Cass Information Systems worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $38.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $532.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $51.48.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.54%.

Insider Transactions at Cass Information Systems

In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $765,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,162.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $619,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,516 shares of company stock valued at $90,865. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

