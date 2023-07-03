LVZ Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

LVZ Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,476 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 579,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 570,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 400.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,817,000 after buying an additional 340,236 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

