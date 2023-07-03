LVZ Inc. Has $402,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $1,097,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in American Tower by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

