LVZ Inc. Has $672,000 Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gentex by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,990,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4,100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after buying an additional 678,084 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

