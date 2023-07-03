LVZ Inc. Purchases 16,013 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises 0.5% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LVZ Inc. owned 0.21% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 47,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $42.64.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
Featured Articles
