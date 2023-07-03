LVZ Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LVZ Inc. lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 994,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,719,000 after buying an additional 374,951 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,389,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $102.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

