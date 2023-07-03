LVZ Inc. Trims Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 120,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.