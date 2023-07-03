Madison Wealth Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.0% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $370.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

