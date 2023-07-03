Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $2.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $282.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

