Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $31.88 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 16.1% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $31,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $51.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.