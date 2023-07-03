Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases New Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.60% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $28.10.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

