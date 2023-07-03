Madison Wealth Partners Inc Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 47,562 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $71.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

