Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

