Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.71.
Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Malibu Boats by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
