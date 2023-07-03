Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.71.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $375.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.24 million. Research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Malibu Boats by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

