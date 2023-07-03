Mammoth Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

