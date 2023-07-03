Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Up 88.9% in June

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Mannatech Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of MTEX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

