Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 506 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,484,250,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 262,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,062. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

