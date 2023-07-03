Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 211,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,333. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

