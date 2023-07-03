Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 59 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11,831.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,940,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,668 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.58. 700,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.94 and a 200-day moving average of $203.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

