Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.33. 2,008,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.