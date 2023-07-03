Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15,267.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,002,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after buying an additional 770,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 539,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

