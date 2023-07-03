Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $194.31. 150,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,168. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

