Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after buying an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.99. 152,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,094. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.44.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.15.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

