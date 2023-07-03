Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $548.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.11% and a negative net margin of 169.99%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 57,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

