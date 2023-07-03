Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.03

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 24369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

MAKSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.86) to GBX 153 ($1.95) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

