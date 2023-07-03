Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the May 31st total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.86) to GBX 153 ($1.95) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 235 ($2.99) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,610. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

